As part of an ongoing investigation into sexual abuse by clergy, Attorney General Mark R. Herring announced this week two felony charges against retired priest Terry Specht, 69, for alleged sexual assault against a minor.
Specht served as the director of the Arlington Diocese Office of Child Protection and Safety from 2004 to 2011. The charges of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13 and sexual abuse of a child over whom a custodial or supervisory relationship existed were recently returned by the Fairfax County grand jury, Herring said in a news release.
The complainant in this case came forward in 2019 as part of the ongoing investigation into clergy abuse. A trial is scheduled for October 2022, the release said.
This is the third defendant charged as part of Attorney General Herring and Virginia State Police’s ongoing investigation into whether criminal sexual abuse of children may have occurred in Virginia’s Catholic dioceses.
If you or someone you know has additional information about these or any other instances of abuse, please contact the Virginia Clergy Abuse Hotline at 1-833-454-9064 or at www.VirginiaClergyHotline.com that are both available twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week to receive reports of clergy abuse.
Business as usual of organized religion....place the gatekeepers at the top.
[yawn]
But what I find fascinating, not surprising like the story above, is a local news story that hit national headlines that InsideNova has refused to cover.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10333839/Suit-Fairfax-police-officers-protected-sex-trafficking-ring.html
https://www.newsweek.com/virginia-cops-protected-sex-trafficking-ring-return-free-sex-victims-lawsuit-1661937
