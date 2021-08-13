A federal judge has sentenced a former Bristow couple who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6 breach at the U.S. Capitol to home detention and probation.
Jessica and Joshua Bustle pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor counts of “parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.”
The Bustles were arrested in March after the FBI received tips that they had been at the Capitol during the breach Jan. 6. Jessica Bustle posted photos and descriptions of the Capitol that day on her Facebook page, according to records filed at the U.S. District Court in Washington.
In one post, Bustle wrote “Pence is a traitor. We stormed the capital. An unarmed peaceful woman down the hall from us was shot in neck by cops. It’s insane here. We’re safe and heading home but have limited service,” according to court records.
Jessica Bustle also posted that she and her husband decided to go to the Capitol after spending time at the Health Freedom Rally, “which was a couple of blocks over from the Trump Rally,” court records show.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan last week sentenced Jessica Bustle to 90 days of home detention and her husband to 30 days of home detention. The sentence will be served at the couple’s new home in South Carolina.
Joshua Bustle previously was listed as a Realtor in Gainesville.
Both will also be under supervised probation for two years, pay $500 each in restitution and serve 40 hours each of community service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.