A new candidate has entered the race for School Board hair in Prince William County.
Julia Biggins, an infectious disease specialist who ran for Virginia’s 10th Congressional District seat in 2018, announced Thursday she is launching a campaign to oust the incumbent Lateef.
“It is clear that the current School Board chairman is only interested in maintaining the status quo of our children’s education,” Biggins said in a campaign video. “We must do better for our entire educational community, our students, our teachers and our support staff. This requires support from a school board chairman that is ready to acknowledge that we need to make bold changes to improve the delivery of quality education to our students. The current school board chairman is not willing to make these types of changes, but I am."
A Democrat, Biggins currently works for MITRE, a McLean-based research and consulting organization. In 2018, she ran for the Democratic nomination in the 10th District, finishing last of six candidates with just under 3% of the primary vote.
In the video, Biggins says she’s a resident of the Coles District and a parent to four current Prince William County Schools students in high school, middle school and elementary school. She said her campaign will focus on three central issues: high-quality education for students, treating teachers fairly “in the classroom and at the bargaining table” and improving school infrastructure with safe, clean and environmentally-sustainable facilities.
“Many of the issues that were present in our schools prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as equitable education, class sizes, teacher pay and mental health needs … were only exacerbated by the pandemic, which has led to a critical juncture for public school education here in Prince William County,” Biggins said.
Current School Board Chair Babur Lateef, an ophthalmologist who first won the seat in a 2018 special election before winning a full four-year term in 2019, said he plans to officially file for his reelection bid next week. Speaking with InsideNoVa, he pointed to the school division’s improving rankings from national outlets, achievements in athletics, robotics and math competitions, as well as the roughly 25% pay raises teachers have gotten during his tenure.
The raises, he said, have been the result of the School Board’s partnership with the Board of County Supervisors and his close working relationship with Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, who is also running for reelection in 2023.
“As an elected official you always assume that, during election season, folks might want to run, and I welcome that. I think that my record over the last five years … has been very strong,” Lateef said.
