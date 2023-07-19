Hung Cao is following up his unsuccessful bid for Rep. Jennifer Wexton’s seat with a run at Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine.
On Tuesday, the Loudoun County resident announced his candidacy in a campaign video criticizing Democrats and President Joe Biden.
“We are losing our country. You know it, but you also know you can’t say it,” Cao said. “I’m not done fighting for us.”
A graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in Alexandria and the U.S. Naval Academy, Cao spent more than 30 years in the Navy, retiring as a captain who led the Navy’s dive school in Panama City, Fla.
Born in Vietnam, his family came to the U.S. when was 4 years old, just before the fall of Saigon in 1975. He spent much of his youth in West Africa before returning to the U.S. in 1982.
Last year, Cao won a firehouse primary for the Republican nomination in Virginia's 10th Congressional District. He went on to lose in the general election by over 6 percentage points to Wexton in a redrawn district encompassing parts of Prince William, Fauquier, Loudoun and Fairfax counties.
During the campaign, Cao said he didn’t want Congress getting involved in the issue of abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to reverse Roe v. Wade, but he described himself as “absolutely pro-life” and said abortion laws should be left to state legislators. The issue will likely factor heavily for Kaine and his eventual challenger in the general election, with congressional Republicans aiming to restrict abortion rights across the country if given a majority in both chambers.
In his campaign launch video released Tuesday, Cao instead focused on rising crime and defending former President Donald Trump, who was recently indicted for violating the Espionage Act for allegedly sharing highly classified military documents and refusing to turn them over to investigators.
“Our country has taken a dark turn,” Cao says, knocking on a side table repeatedly. “That’s Joe Biden arresting his challenger in the next election, a former president of the United States … That’s the sound of someone breaking into your home or business, the sound of crime destroying our cities and communities.”
Kaine, who served as the mayor of Richmond from 1998 to 2001 and governor of Virginia from 2006 to 2010, is seeking his third term in the Senate. In 2018, he beat Republican nominee Corey Stewart by more than 16 percentage points.
(4) comments
As a life long conservative. I hope he loses big time. G...d.....t Repubs. Can you not find a decent candidate for a change?
Jared mentions that Cao failed in his bid in the 10th district by 6 points. What he doesn't mention is that the rest of Virginia is not nearly as liberal and racist. Many white liberals in Fairfax County hate Asians with a passion. Cao has a very good chance of sending Kaine into retirement when all Virginians get a vote.
Oh come on, racism had nothing to do with Cao missing the mark. He may have a better shot at Senate, but not against Kaine.
And no, white liberals don't hate Asians just because of the TJ admission policy.
Kaine beat his last Republican opponent by double digits. And that opponent also came from NoVA.
What is not mentioned is Cao will have to run with Trump in a Presidential election year where Trump will lose VA for the THIRD TIME by double digits.
Also going to be hard for Hung to run against Government spending with a civilian job that is based on growing government spending (he works for a federal contractor where he leverages his government connections to win new contracts).
