Former U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer Steve Keith Didieu, 43, of Manassas, pleaded guilty Thursday to seven counts of possession of child pornography in Prince William Circuit Court.
Attorney General Mark R. Herring made the announcement after the guilty plea was accepted by Circuit Court Judge Petula C. Metzler. Didieu will be sentenced on Dec. 2.
Evidence presented in court showed that Didieu communicated with other online users to trade images of child pornography through a variety of social media platforms, according to a news release from Herring's office.
The child pornography found in Didieu’s social media accounts featured children as young as toddlers being sexually abused, the release said.
Didieu was identified through records associated with his social media accounts, and he was employed as an officer with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency when he committed the crimes. As part of the plea, Didieu will have to register as a sex offender following imprisonment.
This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, as part of the Northern Virginia – D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
