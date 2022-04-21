Republican Jackson Miller, who represented the 50th House of Delegates District from 2006 to 2018, was tapped last week by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to head the state agency responsible for law enforcement training, research and policy.
Miller will also lead the agency’s regulatory responsibilities for the private security industry in Virginia.
In a news release announcing a slew of new appointments on April 15, Youngkin wrote that “This group of talented individuals will help achieve Virginia’s promise to be the best in class in education, business and industry. I’m so honored to have these leaders join the administration in strengthening the spirit of Virginia and delivering for Virginians.”
Miller replaces Shannon Dion, who was appointed by previous Gov. Ralph Northam and had run the agency since 2018. He served in the House of Delegates until being unseated by Democrat Lee Carter, a self-described Socialist, in 2017 by just under 2,000 votes. In his first run for the seat, in a 2006 special election, he beat Democrat Jeanette Rishell, who now serves as mayor of Manassas Park. Miller subsequently defeated Rishell in two regular elections.
In the House of Delegates, Miller sponsored legislation aimed at banning “sanctuary policies” from federal immigration law, loosening firearm restrictions for school security officers and more.
Before serving in the House of Delegates, Miller was a city councilman in Manassas and served as a police officer in Arlington and Prince William counties. He also served as the president of the Prince William County Police Association.
(2) comments
Good choice.
Couldn’t think of a better pick for DCJS than Jackson. Shannon Dion is nothing more than a crooked lawyer who hates law enforcement.
