Detectives from the Fairfax County police Child Abuse Squad have arrested a 69-year-old music teacher for aggravated sexual battery against a juvenile that occurred between 2010 and 2013.
The investigation began in March after the victim disclosed the unlawful sexual contact to a therapist, Fairfax police said in a news release.
Detectives were then notified and determined Roger McKay, of Fairfax, provided private music lessons to juveniles at his home in the 5400 block of Gainsborough Drive, according to the release.
During these private lessons, McKay is accused of unlawfully touching the juvenile. On Friday afternoon, detectives arrested McKay and charged him with two counts of aggravated sexual battery, the release said. He was held at the Adult Detention Center without bond.
Detectives believe that McKay provided lessons to juveniles through contacts he made as a music teacher in the Fairfax County Public School system. Detectives did not identify any offenses that occurred on school grounds. Detectives believe that McKay has continued to provide music lessons at his home up to the time of his arrest and during his tenure with Fairfax schools.
Anyone with information about this case or believe McKay had inappropriate contact with them or their child is asked to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3.
Specialists from the Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure the victim receives appropriate resources and assistance, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.