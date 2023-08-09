Andrew Litterst was a science teacher at Fairfax County’s George C. Marshall High School who renewed his interest in LEGO during pandemic lockdowns.

“LEGO is the embodiment of the scientific method,” he said. “I was a science teacher.”

That hobby has now become a full-time job. After winning a competition, Litterst became a Master Model Builder for the new LEGO Discovery Center that will open in Springfield Town Center on Thursday.

Litterst, 32, applied for the role in December. His initial submission was a recreation of the National Mall with Darth Vader sitting in Lincoln’s place at the Lincoln Memorial. It was such a spur-of-the-moment project that Litterst had to call his parents to borrow some Lego sets from home.

To his surprise, Litterst was one of 16 people selected for a public competition at Springfield Town Center. The competition went three rounds, and the potential master builders were selected for their building prowess as well as their ability to interact with the public. When it was over, he received a congratulatory Lego gold brick shower.

That was followed by a six-month apprenticeship with other model builders across the country before he became one of only 29 people in the world designated by LEGO as Master Model Builders.

In that role, Litterst will oversee a staff of roughly 40 on build techniques and running creative workshops at the new Springfield Town Center location.

The 32,000 square-foot space is affiliated with the Legoland amusement parks, but offers “a smaller, more intimate experience focused on family activities, and building things together,” Litterst said.

While Legoland is geared toward people of all ages, the LEGO Discovery Center is primarily intended for children ages 2 to 12. As a result, being able to work with kids and inspire is a big part of the job.

For Litterst, the key to inspiring is about being a student himself.

“Even though I have the title of master model builder, I’m not going to claim to have the answer to every single build question,” he said. “It’s a lifelong learning process, and I am always looking for inspiration.”

The LEGO Discovery Center will have one ride, called Imagination Express. The three-minute ride lets families play interactive mini-games with a magic wand along a curated journey. The majority of the park is centered around 12 stations, including Spaceship Build-And-Scan (building a spaceship, that will be scanned into a computer game that you will then control), Tree of Imagination (staff-guided challenges that center around a tree), and Mini World (replicas of some of Washington most recognizable monuments). There will also be a 4D cinema.

The space also includes a traditional LEGO store, which Litterst hopes will help inspire people to build like he did during the pandemic.

“LEGO is for everybody,” Litterst said. “The attraction is for kids, but as it says on the box, LEGO is for people ages 1-99. I’m not sure why they don’t include 100-year-old builders, but it’s for everybody.”

If You Go When: LEGO Discovery Center is scheduled to open Thursday, Aug. 10. Where: 6563 Springfield Town Center, Suite 12004 Admission: Timed tickets must be purchased in advance at www.legodiscoverycenter.com/washington-dc. Tickets start at $28.99 per person.

As for advice on how to pick up LEGO construction again, Litterst says, “The best way to get back into it is to buy a simple set, follow the instructions, play around with it, take it apart and rebuild it from memory.”

Jacqueline Tammaro, a spokesperson for PREIT, said the LEGO Discovery Center, is part of an effort to diversify the tenant makeup at the Springfield Town Center.

“The next phase of our evolution is to transform Springfield Town Center into a vibrant, multi-use hub and take advantage of its unrivaled location to create the preeminent family entertainment destination in the DC market,“ she added.

Stores at the mall include Macy’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target, Abercombie Kids, American Eagle and Nordstrom. The center also has a Dave and Buster’s, a Regal Cinema and an LA Fitness, along with restaurants such as Maggie McFly’s, Maggiano’s Little Italy and Yard House.