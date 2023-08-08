A former Fauquier County Public Schools middle school teacher indicted for felony counts of carnal knowledge involving a minor has had her charges reduced to misdemeanors. She will not spend time behind bars and will not be required to register as a sex offender.
Kaitlin Renea Grimley, 37, who worked as a math teacher at Cedar Lee in Bealeton in 2009 until transitioning to math coach in 2020, pleaded guilty on July 31 to four misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to a sentencing order obtained by FauquierNow.
Grimley was indicted by a grand jury in November 2022 on two counts of carnal knowledge/sexual intercourse and two counts of carnal knowledge/oral sex after she allegedly engaged in sexual activity with a 13- or 14-year-old boy between May and September of 2018, according to previous FauquierNow reporting.
Grimley had been scheduled to go to trial later this month for the four felony counts.
Under terms of the late July plea agreement, Grimley pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency charges. For each count, she was sentenced to 12 months incarceration with all but 14 days suspended.
The 56 days of incarceration will be served as home confinement administered by the Fauquier County Detention Center, according to Grimley’s attorney, Warrenton-based Joseph Pricone.
Grimley will also pay a fine of $1,400 ($140 suspended) for each of the four misdemeanor counts. Additional requirements, per the plea agreement, state:
Grimley will be on supervised probation for one year.
She will perform 14 hours of community service by way of refuse pickup for each count.
She will have no contact with the victim or the victim’s immediate family.
She will complete a restorative justice program.
She will submit to a mental health evaluation.
She will not be employed as a tutor of any minor child or by any school of childcare facility.
“The defendant understands that upon conviction of the offenses herein, she will not be ordered to register as a sex offender,” the plea agreement filed in Fauquier County Circuit Court states.
The case was prosecuted by Jamey E. Cook, chief deputy commonwealth’s attorney for Fauquier.
Grimley was originally placed on administrative leave from Fauquier County Public Schools on Aug. 1, 2022, after the school system said it learned of the allegations, Tara Helkowski, director of communications and community engagement at Fauquier County Public Schools, told FauquierNow last year.
Grimley resigned in early November 2022.
