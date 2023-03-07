Former Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates and current Fairfax County Del. Eileen Filler-Corn will not run for re-election this fall.

The Washington Post first reported the news Tuesday morning, and Filler-Corn later released a statement confirming it.

Filler-Corn was first elected to the House in 2009 and represents the 41st District, which generally includes the Burke and Burke Centre areas of central Fairfax. After Democrats won control of the House in the 2019 election, Filler-Corn served as speaker during the 2020 and 2021 General Assembly sessions. She was the first woman and the first Jew elected to that position.

Republicans regained control of the House in the 2021 election, and Filler-Corn was ousted as House Majority Leader by Del. Don Scott of Portsmouth.

“I am proud of the transformative actions we took during my tenure," Filler-Corn said in her statement. "We invested in public education and transportation, made our communities safer from gun violence, supported working families, expanded reproductive freedom, rooted out discrimination, secured voting rights, protected our environment, and kept Virginia the top state for business in the nation."

The redistricting plan approved by the Virginia Supreme Court in December 2021, which will take effect for this fall's elections, placed Filler-Corn in the same House district, the 18th, as a fellow Democratic incumbent, Del. Kathy Tran. That district now consists of areas of Springfield, West Springfield and Lorton, generally west of Interstate 95. It is considered solidly Democratic.

Filler-Corn told the Post she plans to focus her attention this fall on helping other Democrats win election and acknowledged she is considering a run for governor in 2025. Current Gov. Glenn Youngkin cannot succeed himself.

In her statement, Filler-Corn said only, "As for my next chapter, there are many exciting options ahead and I look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks and months. I am eager and energized for the next challenge."

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, Filler-Corn had $685,000 in her campaign bank account as of Dec. 31. Her political action committee, Energized for Change, has raised over $5 million since 2019 and had $486,000 cash on hand at the end of December, according to VPAP.

She is among 15 delegates in the 100-member House who have already announced they will not run for re-election this fall, and another 12 are seeking seats in the state Senate instead.

She also is the seventh Northern Virginia legislator, all Democrats, to announce that they will not run this fall. The prior six are:

Senate Majority Leader Richard Saslaw of Fairfax

Sen. Janet Howell of Fairfax

Sen. John Bell of Loudoun and Prince William counties

Del. Wendy Gooditis of Loudoun

Del. Kathleen Murphy of McLean

Del. Kenneth Plum of Reston

On March 15, Filler-Corn’s official speaker portrait will be unveiled in the House of Delegates chamber in Richmond. The event will mark the first time a portrait of a woman will be displayed in the chamber.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., also a former Virginia governor, released a statement Tuesday praising Filler-Corn's service. "As one of the original organizers of the Million Mom March and a committed PTA leader before that, I have always known her to be a relentless progressive who is committed to getting things done for Virginia families," Warner said. "I congratulate her on an extraordinary career in public service, and look forward to seeing what she does next.”