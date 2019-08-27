An 18-year-old Warrenton-area teen was killed Monday night, and authorities are investigating his death as a homicide.
The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office was called to the 5000 block of Old Auburn Road outside Warrenton at 10:42 p.m., and arrived to find the victim "suffering from severe upper body trauma."
Deputies began to provide first aid to the victim, and then CPR as his condition worsened, the Fauquier Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
EMS arrived and began treating the victim who was taken to the Fauquier Hospital emergency room and pronounced dead a short time later.
Authorities identified the victim as 18-year-old Lincoln Williams, Jr. MaxPreps sports lists Williams as a football player for Kettle Run High School, graduating earlier this year.
The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The case is being investigated as a homicide, with Virginia State Police assisting the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information in encouraged to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 540-347-3300.
