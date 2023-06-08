A former Loudoun County priest has been sentenced to eight years in prison for sexually abusing a minor nearly 40 years ago.
Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares announced this week that Scott Asalone, a former priest at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Purcellville, has been sentenced to prison on a charge of felony carnal knowledge of a minor.
“Today’s sentencing brings long, overdue justice to the brave victim who came forward and told their story. My office will continue to aggressively prosecute child offenders and I encourage anyone who has been a victim of clergy abuse to contact the Virginia State Police or local law enforcement,” said Miyares in a statement.
Asalone was convicted of sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy in 1985 when he was 29.
In 2020, when charges were first brought, D.C. Council member David Grosso came forward and identified himself as the victim in an interview with The Washington Post.
In an interview with WTOP after Asalone was convicted in December 2022, Grosso said, “I just think more of us need to realize that there is an opportunity for justice out there. And if you don’t say something, nobody knows.”
Asalone, now 66, will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
(2) comments
He will be hired as the next Loudoun County Schools Superintendent.
Yup, it checks out. Pedophile Scott Asalone ensures the culture of sexual deviancy continues. By all means necessary, drop the soap.
