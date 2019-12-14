A previously convicted felon was sentenced Friday to 46 months in prison and ordered to forfeit $512,500 for defrauding investors of a local newspaper and unlawful possession of firearms by a previously convicted felon.
According to court documents, Brian Thomas Reynolds, 53, of Leesburg, defrauded both investors and lenders to a company that he controlled that operated the Loudoun Tribune in Loudoun County. The newspaper is now defunct.
Reynolds made several materially false and fraudulent representations to actual and potential investors and lenders regarding the existence and value of advertising contracts held by the company, and created fake advertising contracts when no such agreements existed, court records show.
Reynolds also made materially false and fraudulent representations regarding the company’s historical advertising revenues and the amount of money that Reynolds and others had invested in the company, the U.S. District Attorney's Office said. He also falsely claimed that another individual had agreed to “match” the investments of certain investors, falsely claimed to at least one investor that the company lacked any debt, and materially overstated the amount of money held by the company in its bank accounts.
Court documents also state that Reynolds created altered loan documentation to defraud an individual who had lent money to the company by changing the language of the loan agreement to conditions that were materially more favorable to Reynolds and his company than had actually been agreed to by the lender.
Reynolds also made materially false representations regarding the number of issues previously distributed by the newspaper, and falsely claimed that a prominent businessperson served on the company’s advisory board, when in fact that individual held no position on the board and played no role in the operation of the business, court records show.
Reynolds, who has four prior felony convictions and is prohibited from possessing firearms, also pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing seven firearms and associated ammunition.
