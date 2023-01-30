Former Manassas City Council member Ian Lovejoy has eschewed his run for the state Senate, opting instead to try his luck in the 22nd House of Delegates District, where he’ll run for the Republican nomination.
In an announcement on his campaign’s Facebook page last week, Lovejoy said he’d made the decision to change his candidacy after “discussion, thought and prayer.” He was not available Friday to comment for InsideNoVa.
“After redistricting, new House District 22 is the successor to old House District 50 where as many of you know I’ve spent an incredible amount of time serving, campaigning and building the needed infrastructure to win this seat in November’s election,” he wrote. “For over a decade I’ve worked in our community – as a Councilman, small business owner and advocate.”
Lovejoy went on to cite his economic development work and opposition to local data center projects as attributes that he would take to Richmond if elected. As of right now, he’s the only candidate to announce or file for a run in the 22nd District.
Lovejoy announced that he’d be running for the 30th State Senate District in March 2022. He was followed into that district’s race by Del. Danica Roem, D-13th, who announced her bid for the seat months after Lovejoy in May. With Lovejoy’s change, she is now the only person to announce a bid for the 30th District. The filing deadline for all General Assembly primaries is in April.
Lovejoy served two terms on the Manassas City Council before losing a reelection bid in 2020. The founder and owner of Manassas-based recruiting firm Reliant Hiring Solutions, Lovejoy also opened The Lovejoy Gallery, a new art gallery in Old Town, in 2022.
The new 22nd District wraps around the western and southern city limits of Manassas but is comprised entirely of Prince William County addresses. The district runs from the Lake Occoquan Shores community at its northeast boundary, south to Independent Hill and through Nokesville up to Gainesville in its western portion. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, its constituent precincts broke for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin in 2021, 53.2% to 46.1%, over Democrat Terry McAuliffe.
In 2019, Lovejoy lost his bid for the 50th House of Delegates District to Democrat Lee Carter, 53.3% to 46.5%.
