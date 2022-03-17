Former Manassas City Councilor Ian Lovejoy is running for state Senate in 2023.
Lovejoy, a Republican, announced his candidacy for the newly configured 30th District on Thursday.
The district covers Manassas, Manassas Park and western Prince William County, including Haymarket.
“Though the 2022 elections are critically important in taking back the U.S. House and Senate, 2023 will be just as important in taking back our state Senate,” Lovejoy said in a press release. “I’m running to restore results driven governance that focuses on lowering the tax burden on families, improving public safety, and empowering parents and supporting teachers.”
Democrats hold a slim 21-19 majority in the state Senate, while Republicans took back the House of Delegates in 2021.
“The state Senate is broken,” Lovejoy said. “Critical work to move our commonwealth forward remains undone - stonewalled by blind partisanship. We need action - not obstruction - in the Senate. Why? Because Virginia can't wait.”
Lovejoy served two terms on Manassas City Council before losing his re-election bid in 2020.
He has a masters in sociology from Virginia Tech and a bachelors in psychology and sociology from Concord University. Lovejoy is the owner and founder of Reliant Hiring Solutions, a Manassas-based national recruitment firm.
Lovejoy serves on the board of directors of the Manassas City Public Schools Education Foundation and the Caton Merchant House.
No other candidates have announced their candidacy so far, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. No incumbent state senators currently live in the district.
