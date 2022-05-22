A former Manassas Park councilman is hoping to reclaim his seat this fall.
Michael Carrera, who most recently lost his 2020 bid to become the city’s mayor, has filed to run for the six-seat council again as an independent. He first won election to the council in 2014 but lost his re-election bid in 2018. The business analyst for Arlington County then ran against incumbent Democratic Mayor Jeanette Rishell in 2020, losing to Rishell by just under 400 votes. Manassas Park is the second smallest locality in Northern Virginia with a 2020 census population of 17,219.
Carrera said his main campaign priority is lowering the city’s tax burden. Manassas Park has the highest real estate tax rate in Virginia. Despite the tax rate, municipal salaries in the city have continuously trailed the rest of Northern Virginia. Fiscal mismanagement that predates the current city leadership has saddled the locality with a particularly high debt burden since the Great Recession more than a decade ago.
“The high tax rate … continues to place a hardship on working class residents of the city,” Carrera said.
City leaders have tried to grow the tax base with a long-term plan to grow the city’s downtown area around its Virginia Railway Express stop. Previous phases of the project have railed to create the return for city government that was initially envisioned. But the most recent city center project, backed by Rishell and City Manager Laszlo Palko, is currently being built. It will ultimately bring new townhomes and a new city hall and library building to the downtown area. City officials are hopeful that it will net the city new tax revenue, but Carrera campaigned against it in 2020.
Carrera is also opposed to Prince William County’s plan to take local control of the state-run Prince William Health District, saying it will cost Manassas Park more without sufficient benefit.
Carrera told InsideNoVa that he wants the city to limit some of the growth in the city’s payroll.
“The workforce has increased by 25% in just the last five years where salaries haven’t increased on the same level,” Carrera said. “It’s the tax rate and also the failure of the downtown … that’s basically why I’m running.”
Vice Mayor Preston Banks and council members Alanna Mensing and Haseeb Javed are all up for election in November. Mensing has already filed for re-election. The filing deadline is in June.
