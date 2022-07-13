Former North Stafford All-American finds balance among family, work and sports

These days Chris Carrieri participates in only two soccer-related activities: He watches his oldest son, Brecken, play for his club and high school teams, and he serves as a volunteer assistant coach for the Catawba Ridge High School boys team in Fort Mill, S.C.
And that suits him fine.
After a standout career that took him from a Parade All-American at North Stafford High School to ACC Player of the Year at North Carolina and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 Major League Soccer SuperDraft, Carrieri, now 41, is content with his current roles alongside watching his younger son, Caison, compete in football and track.
“There is nothing my wife and I would rather do than support our kids when it comes to sports,” Carrieri said. “It allows for fun-filled competitive weekends, meeting so many new friends and just life lessons in general.”
Carrieri never brings up his own soccer background unless someone asks him about it. But he’s glad to see the sport’s growth, especially in his home area of Charlotte after MLS awarded the city a franchise that began play this season.
“I always tell my wife, ‘I would give anything to play in the MLS in this era with 40,000 to 50,000 people in the stands,’” Carrieri said. “I would get so amped for that and would thrive on those feelings in that setting. So, kudos to the MLS for creating greatness in the community where folks can follow their local team as a diehard fan.”
Carrieri’s playing days ended in 2010 with the Richmond Kickers, where he played on an as-needed basis. But he considers 2006-07 with the Carolina Railhawks as his last full season in pro soccer.
After he stopped competing for good, Carrieri served as the Carolina Soccer Club’s director of coaching for two years. Then for three years, he volunteered at different high schools.
While he still follows soccer, Carrieri’s primary role is as a family man. He and his wife, Heather, will have been married 19 years in August. Brecken is a high school senior, and Caison is a sixth-grader.
Carrieri is also busy working as an account executive for Microsoft, a job he started in March 2021.
“I was able to take my competitive, aggressive approach to life and apply it with professionalism to the IT business world,” Carrieri said. “I love what I do. I get to help customers meet their business goals and initiative with IT solutions.”
After graduating from North Stafford in 1998, where he was a four-year varsity player, Carrieri took his talents to Chapel Hill, N.C., and continued to flourish as a scorer. As a UNC junior in the fall of 2000, Carrieri led the nation in scoring with 25 goals in 24 games to go along with 14 assists.
After his success at UNC, he declared for the MLS Draft as an underclassman. The San Jose Earthquakes chose him No. 1 in 2001.
Carrieri’s MLS career lasted only three full seasons. San Jose traded him in June of his rookie season to Colorado. In 69 games with the Rapids, Carrieri totaled 19 goals, including 11 in 2002. He played one final MLS game in 2004 as an injury replacement late in the season with the Chicago Fire FC.
There are times still when Carrieri looks back at his pro career and wonders why it was so short. Some of it he attributes to his age (20) at the time and his attitude.
“I had a very aggressive approach in the MLS and wanted it all right now,” Carrieri said. “That is what made me great in my youth days and college days. However, I needed to adapt to the business side and understand there are ways to approach things when there are highs and lows. My parents taught me so well in this regard, but I was so competitive, I lost that view.”
Carrieri also realized there was a difference between the guidance he received in college and in the pros.
“I remember in college, my coaches, Jay Howell and Elmar Bolowich, were the best at understanding me and helping me drive to the best outcomes,” Carrieri said. “When you become a professional, there is no one in your corner in that regard. The team, the staff, yes they care for you and provide a living, but the mental processes have to come within with little guidance.”
Despite his abbreviated stay in the pros, Carrieri said the experiences helped shape him.
“I will always be myself [and] never stray from what I believe in,” Carrieri said. “That, coupled with my lessons learned, have provided me with an amazing life in the business world, and I couldn’t be happier.”
David Fawcett is sports editor of InsideNoVa. You can reach him at dfawcett@insidenova.com.
This story initially appeared in Stafford Magazine, published by InsideNoVa.
