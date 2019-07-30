A former Prince William County police lieutenant has been charged with computer invasion of privacy after an audit revealed unauthorized use of a law-enforcement database to access citizens' personal information.
William Martin Burke, 43 and a 17-year veteran of the police department, was arrested Monday following a five-month investigation, police said in a news release.
"The accused is alleged to have accessed personal, identifiable information of citizens using a law enforcement database, LInX-Law Enforcement Information Exchange, for unauthorized purposes," Prince William police Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in the release.
An investigation began in February following the discovery of inappropriate use of the database during a routine annual internal audit.
Once the suspected violations were discovered, an administrative and criminal investigation into the matter were launched by the Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards and Criminal Investigations Division.
Police did not say exactly what personal information was breached, deferring to the prosecutor in the case. However, it doesn't appear the information obtained during the searches was used in a fraudulent way, Perok said.
In April 2019, Burke "separated employment" from the police department after 17 years, the news release said.
The case was handled by a special prosecutor from Fauquier County and Burke was charged Monday with five counts of computer invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Burke, of Goshen Court in Manassas, was released on his own recognizance and has a Sept. 5 court date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.