Former Prince William County Registrar Michele White has been indicted by a grand jury for corruption.
Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Wednesday that a local grand jury indicted White.
She is charged with corrupt conduct as an election official and willful neglect of duty as an election official between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, and a false statement by an election official between Nov. 3 and Nov. 10, 2020.
Miyares’ announcement cited the three sections of state law under which White was charged, but they provide little detail about the specific crimes with which she is accused.
Two of the sections say any officer “on whom any duty is enjoined by law relative to any election, is guilty of willful neglect of his duty, he shall be guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor.” That section provides for a misdemeanor if the conduct is “in the execution of his duty.”
The only other section cited refers to “Any willfully false material statement or entry made by any person in any statement, form, or report required … shall constitute the crime of election fraud.”
Miyares’ Office said it would not provide further comment on the cases.
White held the post from February 2015 until her resignation in April 2021. Current Registrar Eric Olsen assumed the role on Nov. 8.
White resigned after an emergency meeting of the Electoral Board to discuss her tenure, according to the Prince William Times.
