A judge on Friday set a new trial date for former Prince William County Registrar Michele White in connection to accusations by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office that she altered local results of the 2020 presidential election.
A trial for White, 51, of Occoquan – who was indicted by a grand jury last year on charges of corruption, negligence and making false statements – will be held early next year between Jan. 16-19 and Jan. 22-26. A pre-trial conference was set for Jan. 3.
A four-day jury trial for April was originally scheduled, but White’s Fairfax-based attorney, Zach Stafford of Lawrence, Smith & Gardner, sought a six-month delay to further prepare her defense. He also requested that the trial last longer than just a few days.
Stafford on Friday declined to comment on the case or the trial date set by Judge Carroll A. Weimer Jr. In remarks to the judge, Stafford indicated he wished for the trial to be pushed to December.
Miyares’ office has for months declined to release specifics about the allegations against White, but prosecutors partially detailed them during a March 10 pre-trial hearing.
According to the Prince William Times, prosecutors alleged that White altered election results within a state system, resulting in inaccurate reporting of Prince William County’s 2020 presidential election results. White has said the charges against her are politically motivated, which Miyares’ office denies.
White, who served as registrar from February 2015 until her resignation in April 2021, is free on a personal recognizance bond, meaning she was released from custody with a promise to appear at all court proceedings. She faces between three and 21 years cumulatively on the charges plus up to a $7,500 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.