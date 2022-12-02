Republicans will have a contested nomination process in a newly drawn district seat in the Virginia House of Delegates next year.
Former Prince William County Supervisor John Stirrup has announced his candidacy for the party’s nomination in the 21st District.
The new district covers northwestern Prince William County, generally north of U.S. 29 and Interstate 66, with some areas between Prince William Parkway and Sudley Road to include Haymarket, Gainesville and the Bull Run area.
No incumbent delegate lives in the district, which was created from redistricting after the 2020 Census.
Stirrup, 65, represented the Gainesville District on the Board of County Supervisors from 2003 to 2011. He unsuccessfully sought the GOP nomination for the 13th Senate District in 2011, losing by 113 votes to future Sen. Dick Black.
“I’ve always found public service to be very rewarding,” he said.
Although he hasn’t sought elected office in 11 years, Stirrup said he has stayed involved in the community. He’s lived in a district represented by a Republican at the local and state level for several years, so the open seat presented an opportunity.
Stirrup said he’s “really concerned” about the direction of the country and “limitations on our freedoms.”
Stirrup said state lawmakers can address economic woes and inflation by reducing tax burdens and cutting costs for state agencies. He supports efforts by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to reduce or eliminate the state’s income tax.
To improve efficiency in state agencies, Stirrup said spending should be reviewed on a regular basis by lawmakers. “Scrutinizing these agencies on a regular basis will allow them to become more efficient,” he said.
Stirrup said the state also needs to address learning deficits in schools exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. He advocated for parents to have an elevated role in education, including representation on local school boards.
“Parents need not just a seat at the table, but they really need to be at the head of the table in determining their children’s education,” he said.
Stirrup also advocated for law enforcement and addressing rising crime rates.
Since leaving office, Stirrup has worked as a lobbyist with Alcalde & Fay, an Arlington firm. He said his clientele have been local governments and he has worked lobbying the General Assembly.
Former U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Josh Quill announced his campaign for the district’s GOP nomination earlier in November, while Marine Corps veteran Josh Thomas is running for the seat as a Democrat. No other candidates had filed paperwork as of Tuesday.
Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin won the district by 51.4% to 48% in 2021, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
(1) comment
No thank you. Stirrup was part of the Republican majority that delivered high density housing to PWC, traffic congestion and a lower quality of life. He helped turn PWC into a forever Blue democrat stronghold.
