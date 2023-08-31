A former Prince William County middle school teacher has been charged with sending sexually explicit texts to two students, both juveniles.
The investigation began July 27 after police learned of "inappropriate communication" involving 36-year-old Jonathan Robert Burns of Woodbridge, said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok in a news release.
The two juvenile victims had been communicating by text with their former teacher, who sent inappropriate and sexually explicit messages and solicited sexual acts, Perok said.
During a conversation with one of the victims, a video chat occurred where the accused exposed himself, according to the release. No physical contact was reported by either victim.
Burns had taught both victims at a county middle school, police said. On Burns' LinkedIn page, he is listed as a math teacher at Potomac Middle School in Dumfries.
"The accused was not actively teaching either victim and had ceased employment with Prince William County Public Schools at the time of offenses," Perok said. The messages were sent after both victims had advanced to other schools.
On Thursday, Burns was charged with six counts of using a communication system to facilitate certain offenses involving children, Perok said.
No booking photo was available.
