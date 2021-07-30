Lawyers for two former Prince William County Public Schools officials duked it out in the courtroom this week for the first time in nearly nine months in an ongoing defamation case.
Attorneys representing the school division, former School Board Chair Ryan Sawyers and former Superintendent Steven Walts were in Prince William Circuit Court Thursday to debate several motions as the case inches toward trial.
Sawyers is suing Walts over comments the then-superintendent made in a video posted on Twitter in May 2020.
In the video, Walts said Sawyers and others “have chosen to launch a partisan and personal attack on me. As part of their attacks, they have chosen to smear and slander me for purely political purposes. While I am not concerned about these attacks directed at me, I am significantly concerned they have chosen to bully and attack PWCS students online. Their actions reflect their character.”
Sawyers has said the comments in the video, which had more than 29,000 views before being taken down, were “false and defamatory” and they “damaged Sawyers’ personal and professional reputation by alleging conduct that is reprehensible to him as a former school board chairman, businessperson, coach and father.”
Sawyers is seeking $2.3 million in damages. On May 3, Sawyers filed an amended lawsuit now including former Deputy Superintendent Keith Imon, Associate Superintendent Matthew Guilfoyle and spokeswoman Diana Gulotta, saying the three conspired with Walts to create the statement that Walts read in the video.
Walts and Imon retired July 1.
Under consideration Thursday were requests by defense lawyers to stop School Board member Justin Wilk (Potomac) from being forced to testify and to block a subpoena for communications between Walts and his attorneys on school division servers.
Wilk, Walts and Sawyers were present for the hearing, but no one testified.
Sawyers’ lawyers subpoenaed Wilk to testify about matters the board discussed in closed session on May 6, 2020, the day before Walts’ video was posted.
Julia Judkins, who is representing the school division, argued that School Board members are exempt because of legislative privilege. Furthermore, she said, closed session matters are protected under attorney-client privilege.
Sawyers’ attorney, Evan Mayo, said that attorney-client privilege was broken if any third party was in the board’s closed session. He said he wanted to question Wilk about who was present at the closed session and if Walts discussed Sawyers, which he said would further the “actual malice” legal precedent that would bolster the case.
Judkins argued that Mayo was unnecessarily targeting a single School Board member rather than questioning Walts for the same information.
“This just opens up a phishing expedition,” she said. “I foresee a deposition that is open-ended and they’re looking for other reasons to sue.”
Mayo said that Judkins needs to prove attorney-client privilege exists. Judge James Willett agreed, saying she could not just say it existed solely because the board was in closed session.
“If you’re going to say the subpoena should be quashed because of attorney-client privilege, you have to establish that with evidence,” Willett said.
Willett granted the motion to dismiss the existing subpoena, but will craft an order leaving the door open for a future subpoena that would narrowly tailor the questions Wilk could be asked.
On the second motion, Mayo had been seeking all communications between Walts and his attorneys because they were on the school division server and thus a third-party could view them.
“This is simply a consequence of bad policy,” Mayo said.
Walts’ attorney, Matthew Nieman, argued that Walts was conversing with attorneys under his role as superintendent and was required to use the school server so as not to circumvent the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.
“The effort to achieve these documents is quite stunning in my view,” said Craig Wood, who has previously represented Walts.
Willett ruled in favor of the motion to dismiss the subpoena for Walts’ communications.
“The mere fact that the server is used for communications by employees with their attorneys … should not violate the [attorney-client] privilege,” he said.
Walts tried to have the lawsuit tossed out last year, saying the statements were opinions and not allegations of fact, but a judge ruled in November that the case could move to trial.
Sawyers was elected at-large chair of the board in 2015 and has been feuding with Walts since he called on the superintendent to resign in the aftermath of an August 2017 car wreck. Walts denied any wrongdoing and refused to step aside.
The May 7 video was posted after the school system received complaints regarding more than 20,000 private Twitter messages between Walts and students. Walts, in taking down the Twitter account, said other school system employees had access to the account and it wasn’t a personal account.
Guy Morgan, a Brentsville resident who complained about Walts’ messages on the account, filed a nearly verbatim $2.3 million lawsuit against Walts. No hearings have been scheduled in his case.
The school division paid $110,776 to law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP for an investigation into complaints about Walts’ use of the account. The results of the investigation were presented to the board in July, but the presentation remains confidential because it involves a personnel matter.
No trial date or future hearings are set in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.