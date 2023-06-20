Former Prince William County Supervisor John Stirrup defeated newcomer Josh Quill in the Republican primary for the House of Delegates 21st District seat Tuesday night, winning the nomination with 65% of the vote to Quill’s 35% when the race was called around 10 p.m.

Stirrup will be the nominee in what is likely to be one of the closest House of Delegates races this fall. He’ll face Marine Corps veteran and first-time candidate Josh Thomas, who was unopposed for the Democratic nomination. The district consists of western Prince William.

The last few weeks of the primary race got ugly, with Quill attacking Stirrup for collapsing at a Prince William Board of County Supervisors meeting in April and for his 2014 driving under the influence charge. Stirrup responded by alleging that Quill had been registered as a Democrat when he lived in New York, and sending out his own mailer with Quill’s mugshot from a 2014 public intoxication arrest.

Stirrup’s collapse shocked those in attendance at the April board meeting, causing it to be postponed for several days. Chest compressions were given on scene, and he was rushed to the hospital but has since recovered.

“My health is in great condition. I’ve always been an avid runner and cyclist, and take my health very seriously,” Stirrup told InsideNoVa in a statement last week. “[My wife] Heidi and I are grateful for the medical personnel and first responders that night. After a very brief interruption, we were right back out on the campaign trail – knocking thousands of doors and talking to voters about the real issues that matter to them and their families.”

Stirrup campaigned on a message of lower taxes, reducing crime, “protecting parental rights” in public schools and increasing ICE deportations from Prince William.

He represented Prince William’s Gainesville District on the Board of Supervisors from 2003 to 2011, when he lost in a three-way Republican primary. Last month, he won the endorsement of Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin in his race against Quill.

By 10 p.m. Tuesday night, Stirrup had received 2,839 votes to Quill’s 1,523.

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, the district’s current precincts have combined for some of the closest results in recent election cycles, meaning that the race will be hotly-contested through the November general election. Former Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam won the current district by over 7 points in 2017, but the district swung for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin by more than 3 points in 2021.

So far, Thomas has raised over $164,000 for his race, while Stirrup has pulled in over $120,000.