Quantico is barely buzzing with morning activity, but Paul Williamson is well into his morning routine.
Donning a full suit, Williamson commutes from his home in Stafford in his rusted Toyota pickup, fills the small bird feeder outside the Wounded Warrior Regiment’s headquarters at Marine Corps Base Quantico and reports to his office to serve a population of wounded, ill and injured Marines and veterans.
This January, Williamson celebrated 51 years of leadership, either as an enlisted seaman or as a civilian government employee caring for his fellow service members.
“I was a recent high school grad and pretty much undecided as to what I wanted to do,” Williamson said of his 1969 Navy enlistment. “I realized that I was not ready for college, academically and financially, but knew I didn’t want to remain in my small South Dakota town.”
Williamson was consistently selected as the sailor of the quarter or the year and was the Commander in Chief, Pacific Fleet Shore Sailor of the Year in 1978. The following year, he was commissioned as an Ensign Limited Duty Officer. He retired from active duty Jan. 1, 2001, nearly 32 years after enlisting.
Since retiring, Williamson has remained dedicated to serving his nation by caring for wounded, ill and injured service members. As the president of the Department of the Navy Physical Evaluation Board from 2001 to 2007, he played a major role in streamlining benefits for wounded service members and veterans. This created the Integrated Disability Evaluation System across both active-duty and veteran communities and led to his role as the Command Advisor for the Wounded Warrior Regiment, established in 2007.
Williamson said that when he became president of the organization it had a bad reputation for timeliness and accuracy of disability determinations. “The average case processing time was 54 days. In two years, our team brought that timeline down to seven days.”
Williamson is proud of his civilian service, because it has been within an organization focused on the recovery of wounded, ill and injured service members.
“I once had the father of a recovering Marine, himself a Vietnam-era combat wounded Marine, thank me for being a part of such a wonderful organization that did not exist during his time in service and that was now providing world-class care to his son,” he said. “You all deserve the recovery care support that the Marine Corps can provide – whether it's to return you to full active duty or assist in your healing and transition as a civilian.”
Williamson is celebrating 20 years as a civilian federal employee, 14 of them in the Wounded Warrior Regiment.
“I don’t think I’m ready for a recliner with a built-in cooler yet,” he said. “As Theodore Roosevelt said, ‘Far and away the best prize that life has to offer is the chance to work hard at work worth doing.’ The mission of the regiment is definitely that prize for me!”
