A grand jury has indicted a former Stafford County sheriff’s deputy on involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving charges in a July wreck that killed a pedestrian.
The incident happened July 9 at 12:09 a.m. when Deputy J.J. Yenchak struck a pedestrian who was crossing Garrisonville Road near Center Street, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Deputies rendered immediate aid, but the pedestrian, 44-year-old Jesse Schertz of Norfolk, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Yenchak was placed on administrative leave while a criminal and internal investigation was conducted. Yenchak separated from the Sheriff’s Office in December.
"After a thorough investigation, investigators presented their findings to the special prosecutor assigned to the case, Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul Walther of the Culpeper County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office," the release said.
Yenchak was indicted by the grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving. A court date has not yet been set.
