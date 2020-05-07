The former special agent in charge of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry’s protective detail is jailed without bond on charges of sexually assaulting a girl in Prince William County between 2011 and 2013.
John Scott Moretti, 58, was arrested Tuesday after special victims detectives concluded an investigation into the sexual assault of a girl between the ages of 10 and 11 at a home in the Manassas area between November 2011 and November 2013, said Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr.
The victim knows Moretti and reported the incidents to police in September 2019. Moretti is charged with indecent liberties and forcible sodomy, Carr said.
Until 2018, Moretti was the state department's Deputy Assistant Secretary and Assistant Director for Training for the Bureau of Diplomatic Security. He took the post in July 2015 and directed antiterrorism assistance training and delivery of related equipment to security and law-enforcement personnel in partner nations, the state department website says.
Prior to that assignment, Moretti was the special agent in charge of Diplomatic Security’s Washington Field Office. From January 2013 to April 2015, he served as the special agent in charge of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry’s protective detail.
Moretti was arrested by state police in Prince William County on Tuesday and is being held at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail without bond.
