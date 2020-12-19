A Catlett man who unsuccessfully ran for the Virginia House of Delegates 31st District in 2017 faces charges in California of kidnapping a 12-year-old girl, child abduction, soliciting child pornography from a minor and meeting a child for the intention of sex.
Denver police on Monday, Dec. 14, arrested Nathan Daniel Larson, 40, at the airport there, FauquierNow.com reports.
That morning, “the Fresno (Calif.) County Sheriff’s Office and Fresno Police Department received a report of a missing 12-year-old Fresno girl,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. “During the early portion of the investigation, detectives developed information that the girl may have been coerced into running away with an older man, a man she had met through social media in mid-October.
“The information pointed to the girl possibly heading to Fresno Yosemite International Airport to catch a cross-country flight to Virginia to be with this man,” the press release said. “Due to the nature of this case, detectives with the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force took over the investigation. Detectives received assistance from members of Fresno Airport Police and Homeland Security Investigations who revealed a man, later identified to be Nathan Larson, was seen with a young girl and the two boarded a plane bound for Washington, D.C.
“This flight was scheduled to have a layover in Denver, so detectives contacted law enforcement authorities there and asked that they check the airport for Larson and the child. A Denver Police officer assigned to the local FBI Task Force located Larson and arrested him. Agents rescued the girl, who was uninjured, and made arrangements to have her reunited with her family in Fresno, which she was later on Monday night.”
Mr. Larson remains in the Denver County jail, pending a Dec. 24 extradition hearing.
Fauquier Sheriff Bob Mosier praised the Fresno Police Department and Sheriff’s Office for quick action.
“This is an example of an ongoing collaborative efforts involving local and federal law enforcement, combined with the hard work of local investigative efforts on both the West and East Coast,” Sheriff Mosier said. “This arrest in Denver, Colorado, and follow up investigation in Catlett, Virginia, signifies that if you attempt to steal the innocence of a child, we as law enforcement are committed to prevention efforts and to hold would be and actual perpetrators accountable.”
Authorities allege Larson “flew to Fresno from Virginia and then traveled to the girl’s home. He persuaded her to sneak out of her house around 2 a.m. He used a ride share company to pick her up and together they rode to the Fresno Airport,” the press release said. “Larson made her wear a long hair wig to alter her appearance. He also told her to act as though she was disabled and unable to speak to ensure she would not converse with anyone at the airport while making their way onto the airplane.”
On Thursday, Dec. 17, “Fauquier sheriff’s detectives, agents with Homeland Security Investigations and the Northern Virginia/District of Columbia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force seized electronic devices while executing a search warrant at Larson’s home located on the 9200 block of Prospect Ave. in Catlett,” Fresno authorities said in the press release. “While at the house, Larson’s father, 69-year-old Arthur Larson, assaulted am HSI agent. He was arrested for assault and battery and later released from jail after posting bond.
“During the investigation, detectives uncovered Nathan Larson has a deeply disturbing background. He has been married three times and has a young daughter. He is a white supremacist and a well-known advocate for pedophilia,” authorities said. “This is a man who runs a website, which encourages the raping of children and sharing of naked photos and video of children being raped. During the past two months, Larson was able to convince the Fresno girl, through manipulation and grooming, to send him pornographic images of herself.”
In 2017, Mr. Larson ran unsuccessfully as an independent candidate for the 31st District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.
Fresno authorities continued in the release: “In December 2008, while living in Boulder, Colorado, Larson sent a detailed email to the U.S. Secret Service threatening to kill the President of the United States. At the time, George Bush was the outgoing president and Barack Obama was the incoming president. Larson pleaded guilty in federal court. In October 2009, he was sentenced to 16 months in a federal prison and wound up serving 14 months.
“Due to the sophisticated nature of how Larson groomed this Fresno girl, detectives believe he has victimized other children in the past, but those cases have never been reported to law enforcement. If you or someone you know have ever had inappropriate contact with Nathan Larson, you are asked to contact Fresno County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Brandon Pursell at 559-600-8029, brandon.pursell@fresnosheriff.org or Sergeant Chad Stokes at 559-600-8144, chad.stokes@fresnosheriff.org.”
