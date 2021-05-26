U.S. Senator John W. Warner died at his home in Alexandria on Tuesday night surrounded by family. He was 94.
Warner served five terms in the Senate starting in 1978 until announcing he wouldn't run for re-election in 2008. He was a former secretary of the Navy and was married to actress Elizabeth Taylor, from 1976 to 1982.
Though a Republican, Warner had an independent streak, endorsing Democrat Hillary Clinton for president for president in 2016. U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, Clinton's running mate, said Warner's death leaves a "big hole" in his life.
"Virginia has lost an unmatched leader, and my family has lost a dear friend," he said in a statement.
“John Warner and my father-in-law, Linwood Holton, interrupted their college studies to join the Navy during World War II. Each served in the Pacific theatre, and they met when they returned to Washington and Lee at the close of the war, Kaine said. "Their fraternity brother days started a friendship that lasted 75 years. Lin and John worked together, built the Virginia Republican Party from irrelevance into a formidable force, competed against one another in the 1978 Virginia Senate race, and always found time for new projects and humorous reminiscence.
“When I married Anne in 1984, I entered the large circle of John’s friends. From his thirty-year post in the Senate, he helped me as Mayor and Governor again and again. In particular, I will never forget his advocacy that helped save the Metro Silver Line from the brink of extinction. His advice on matters large and small (mostly solicited but occasionally offered even though I hadn’t asked!) was always farsighted, patriotic, and delivered in pithy and memorable phrases."
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), called John Warner a "consummate statesman and a public servant who always put Virginia before politics; who put the nation’s security before partisanship; who put the country’s needs above his own. "
“John Warner and I ran against each other back in 1996. I’ve often said since that the right Warner won that race. And one way that I know that is that even though we came from different political parties – even though we ran spirited, albeit respectful, campaigns that year – as soon as the election was called, it was over," he said in a statement. "And even though John Warner was already a towering institution in Virginia politics, and I was just some young upstart, he allowed me to become his friend. I felt then, as I do today, incredibly privileged."
