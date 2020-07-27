The former president of the Dumfries Triangle Volunteer Fire Department faces a Sept. 9 court date on charges she embezzled more than $373,000 from the department over three years.
The investigation began last year after the department reported missing funds to the police.
The investigation revealed that between April 2016 and July 2019, then-president Virginia Hoskings allegedly embezzled the money and used it for personal gain, said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok. She is no longer with the fire department.
Hoskings, 63, of Fredericksburg was arrested in Spotsylvania County on June 23 and charged with two counts of felony embezzlement, Perok said. She faces a Sept. 9 court date.
Embezzling from the fire dept is about as low as you can go. Surprised that they still have her on their web page right next to the "Fill these boot" icon asking for money?
