Brian Milton Carpenter, a former cornerback for the Washington Redskins, New York Giants, and Buffalo Bills, pleaded guilty Friday to orchestrating a conspiracy to defraud the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) of over $300,000.
Carpenter, 59, of Centreville, played for the NFL in the early 1980s. According to court documents, Carpenter was the owner and operator of a Leesburg company called the Flintstone Group which sold and distributed janitorial products, including products that were specifically labeled and created from his time in the NFL, according to a news release from the U.S. District Attorney's Office.
One of the cleaners was an enzyme solvent named “Blitz” and degreaser citrus solvent called “DG-28.” Carpenter established a relationship with at least two employees of Metro who were assigned WMATA-issued credit cards as part of their roles as assistant superintendents for the maintenance and custodial services division, according to court records.
Carpenter devised a scheme whereby the Metro employees permitted him to charge their credit cards for supplies that were never in fact delivered, court records show.
In these instances, Carpenter would retain a substantial portion of the amount charged from the sales for his own personal benefit and the employees received cash payments in exchange for permitting Carpenter to charge their cards, the attorney's office said.
To make it appear that Carpenter ran a wholly legitimate business and to circumvent WMATA’s internal credit card controls, he used at least 10 different companies to process transactions from the credit cards, most of whom were not in the janitorial supply business and had never met the WMATA employees whose cards they charged, according to court records.
Carpenter then provided the Metro employees with fake and fraudulent invoices representing that WMATA paid for and received all of the products it ordered. When WMATA-Office of Inspector General began investigating the case, Carpenter provided investigators with altered invoices to make it appear that he had ordered or substituted all of the products that were charged to WMATA, court records show.
In total, WMATA spent at least $310,000 on products that were never delivered, prosecutors say. Carpenter pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when sentenced on Dec 15.
(1) comment
That's not nice. What a jerk.
