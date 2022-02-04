A former pastor at the Pilgrim Community Church in Burke has been charged for multiple sex offenses with minors.
Detectives began an investigation in August after a juvenile victim disclosed unlawful sexual contact by the pastor.
Detectives learned Sung Woo Hong, known as “Pastor Sam,” 37, of South Korea, served as an intern pastor at the church from 2015 to 2018, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Hong was assigned as the pastor of youth activities and taught the church’s youth band in 2018. Hong’s employment with the church, at 4925 Twinbrook Road was terminated in 2019 and he then returned to South Korea, the release said.
Detectives determined the assaults occurred inside a secluded office in the church between 2016 and 2019. During the investigation, an additional victim was identified. In October, detectives obtained three warrants for aggravated sexual battery. Detectives continue to work with federal and South Korean authorities to bring him in to custody and extradite Hong to Fairfax County to face the charges, the release said.
Detectives are concerned there may be additional victims. They are asking anyone with information about this case or believe Hong had inappropriate contact with them or their child to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.