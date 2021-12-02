A 26-year-old Aldie man who worked as a youth track coach in Fairfax County has been arrested for multiple felonies related to the possession and production of child sexual abuse material.
Fairfax County police detectives were notified earlier this year after a juvenile reported an attempted extortion to a parent, the department said in a news release.
A man contacted the victim in January, via text, demanding unlawful images. He threatened to release other illicit images to the victim’s family members if the victim did not comply, according to the release.
Detectives determined one of the victim’s social media accounts was illegally accessed last year. In October 2020, the victim received a text message from someone representing themselves as a support specialist of a social media company, the release said. Through this ruse, an individual was able to illegally access the victim’s account.
Detectives determined Ted Nasol, of Aldie, uploaded images of the victim to his phone on the same date the images were illegally accessed, the release said.
"Detectives further determined Nasol texted the victim in January with the same illicit images demanding more," police said.
On Nov. 12, detectives executed a search warrant on Nasol’s home and recovered several electronic devices with "numerous images of child sexual abuse material" found on the devices, the release said.
On Wednesday, Nasol was arrested and charged with use of a computer to solicit a minor, two counts of reproduction of child pornography, and production of child pornography. He was held at the Fairfax County jail without bond.
Detectives are coordinating with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office for additional charges.
Nasol was a coach with the Dulles South Track Club, where he interacted with many juveniles, police said. Detectives are asking anyone who has information or may have had inappropriate contact with Nasol to call Major Crimes Bureau detectives at 703-246-7800, option 3.
