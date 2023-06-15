Flags from each of the 50 states backed by a nearly two-story tall American flag made for the perfect backdrop to commemorate Flag Day and the Army’s 248th birthday.
The ceremony held in front of the garrison headquarters at Fort Belvoir on June 14 drew out a crowd to celebrate the day.
Flag Day, which is celebrated on June 14, recognizes the date in 1777 when the United States approved the design for its first national flag. The day is also shared by the U.S. Army, which was established June 14, 1775.
“Back in 1775 they were doing the same thing we’re doing today, they were being all they could be and that hasn’t changed,” said the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Military District of Washington Maj. Gen. Trevor J. Bredenkamp during the event. “It’s not just a tagline, it's a way of life.”
Bredenkamp was then joined by Col. Joseph Messina, Sgt. Maj. Garth D. Newell and the oldest and youngest Army soldiers in attendance to cut the Army’s birthday cake which was shared by guests.
The 96th TUSAB Army Band Quintet performed “You’re a Grand Ole Flag” and “The Army Goes Rolling Along” to conclude the festivities.
