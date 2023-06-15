Flags from each of the 50 states backed by a nearly two-story tall American flag made for the perfect backdrop to commemorate Flag Day and the Army’s 248th birthday.

American and state flags 2

Dozens of flags lined the steps of the garrison headquarters at Fort Belvoir on June 14 to commemorate the Army’s 284th birthday and Flag Day.

The ceremony held in front of the garrison headquarters at Fort Belvoir on June 14 drew out a crowd to celebrate the day.

Flag Day, which is celebrated on June 14, recognizes the date in 1777 when the United States approved the design for its first national flag. The day is also shared by the U.S. Army, which was established June 14, 1775.

Quintet

The 96th TUSAB Army Band Quinted played the National Anthem, "You're a Grand Ole Flag" and "The Army Goes Rolling Along" to celebrate Flag Day and the Army's 248th birthday on June 14 at Fort Belvoir.

“Back in 1775 they were doing the same thing we’re doing today, they were being all they could be and that hasn’t changed,” said the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Military District of Washington Maj. Gen. Trevor J. Bredenkamp during the event. “It’s not just a tagline, it's a way of life.”

Bredenkamp

Commanding General of the U.S. Army Military District of Washington Trevor J. Bredenkamp spoke at Fort Belvoir to celebrate the Army's 248th birthday and Flag Day on June 14.

Bredenkamp was then joined by Col. Joseph Messina, Sgt. Maj. Garth D. Newell and the oldest and youngest Army soldiers in attendance to cut the Army’s birthday cake which was shared by guests.

cake cutting

During the Army's 248th birthday Col. Joseph Messina, Sgt. Maj. Garth D. Newell, Maj. Gen. Trevor J. Bredenkamp were joined by the oldest and youngest Army soldiers in attendance to cut the Army birthday cake on June 14 at Fort Belvoir.

The 96th TUSAB Army Band Quintet performed “You’re a Grand Ole Flag” and “The Army Goes Rolling Along” to conclude the festivities.

Cameron Delean covers news affecting the military and veterans communities in Northern Virginia, as well as other assignments.

