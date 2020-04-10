A man is facing misdemeanor charges after detectives learned he was unlawfully filming men inside Home Depot bathrooms in October 2019.
Dquarious Willis, 23, of Fort Belvoir, was arrested April 8 following a two-month-long investigation that began when videos of unsuspecting men were found on Willis’ phone by Ft. Belvoir Military Police officers, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Detectives from the Mount Vernon and Franconia District Criminal Investigations Sections have preliminarily determined that between Oct. 13 and Oct. 19, 2019, Willis filmed approximately 19 men by occupying a stall next to victims and placing a bag containing a recording device partially under the partition, the release said.
To date, detectives have identified three adult victims and have determined that videos were taken at Home Depot stores located at 7710 Richmond Highway and 6691 Frontier Drive. The majority of the videos were taken in the morning hours.
Detectives are attempting to identify other victims, each of whom appear to be adults. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Carpenter with the Mount Vernon Criminal Investigations Section at 703-360-8400Call: 703-360-8400 or by email at Edward.Carpenter@fairfaxcounty.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPSCall: 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477Call: 866-411-8477) and by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.
Willis was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.
