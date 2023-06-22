Fort Belvoir will be conducting a force protection exercise involving an active shooter and mass casualty scenarios all day today, according to the base Facebook page.
Residents, commuters and visitors can expect an increased presence of emergency vehicles near Fort Belvoir Primary School.
Delays and alternates routing may also occur around Fort Belvoir North CDC and Fort Belvoir Upper and Primary Elementary School. Community members may experience delays when entering and departing post due to short-term closures of any or all Fort Belvoir gates, between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
This exercise serves as a training platform for emergency response staff personnel, first responders and Garrison personnel in the event of a real-world incident. This exercise is in preparation for a larger full-scale exercise expected to occur next year.
Recent SCOTUS rulings that support any firearm for any idiot nearly anywhere for any reason will continue to be measured in blood. Since Heller, gun violence and deaths have surged even when overall crime rates drop. Gun death rates continue to be highest in the states with the fewest restrictions. More guns have resulted in more death as supported by clear research at Harvard (Chan School of Public Health), John Hopkins, Pew Research, Pell Center, etc.
