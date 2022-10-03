Amy Kaley and her family transferred to Fort Belvoir from Scott Air Force Base near St. Louis earlier this summer.
She was looking for something for her 3-year-old son, Simon, to do on a Saturday, which brought them to the National Museum of the United States Army and Fort Discover, a new section in the museum’s Experiential Learning Center.
At Fort Discover, Simon successfully navigated a hot air balloon across varied terrain, an example of Army inventions.
Susan Smullen, the museum’s public affairs officer, said the entire Experiential Learning Center is an immersive space where visitors can have fun with geography, science, technology, engineering and math. Fort Discover, however, is designed for the smallest visitors.
“It’s age-appropriate for our youngest visitors,” Smullen said. For example, in an interactive game based on the Panama Canal, two Army mascot mules help children raise and lower the water at each lock, so they can deliver hay to the farm animals on the other side of the canal. “These are all stories that originated from Army activities.”
Fort Discover includes plenty of physical activity, too, with an Army observation tower to climb, and a radio at the top where children can communicate with those in a small Jeep below. Children can also drop cargo supplies, launch a rocket, drive a Jeep, check out different uniforms with the camo camera and serve up chow in the dining facility.
Pamela Hendrickson of Alexandria, watched as her 3-year-old daughter, Hazel, happily made a meal at the chow line on their first visit to the museum.
The museum’s animated Army mule mascots, Buckshot and Blackjack, use age-appropriate interactive games to teach children about Army innovations across history – such as interstate highways, mobile phones and satellite communications.
“Not only are you learning a little more about skills that soldiers are applying in their everyday work throughout the Army, you’re also learning about things that were developed based on an Army need or soldier’s innovation,” Smullen said. “That includes rocket technology, night vision, goggles and weather forecasting. All of those originated in the Army in some way.”
