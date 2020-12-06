Most people can enjoy the pleasure of spending Christmas at home with their loved ones. They can sit around the Christmas tree and open presents, drink hot chocolate and watch a holiday movie, and eat a large meal with their family. Children battling cancer, however, are not always afforded that luxury.
During Christmas 2017, Summer Grace Cernoch, then just 3 years old, spent her holiday at Inova Fairfax Hospital with her parents, Jessica and Matthew Cernoch, receiving her first treatments for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the most common form of childhood cancer. She had been diagnosed just four days before Christmas.
“Santa came to see her [Summer Grace], but Christmas certainly wasn’t merry or bright,” said Jessica Cernoch, Summer Grace’s mother and the owner of Jessica’s Music Studio in Manassas.
Cernoch said Summer Grace spent 10 days in the hospital receiving blood transfusions, taking steroids and undergoing chemotherapy and having a port surgically placed in her chest.
Summer Grace’s diagnosis came after months of illness. She experienced insomnia and a persistent cough, symptoms that were initially deemed to be pneumonia until her health worsened. She became lethargic, developed petechiae (spots on her skin due to bleeding), and had other ailments until her parents demanded the blood tests that confirmed their worst nightmare.
“Hearing the words ‘Your child has cancer’ and watching our daughter fight for her life is something that will shake you to your core and change you forever,” Jessica Cernoch said. “Watching Summer go through something so horrible was not only heartbreaking, but also terrifying. The fear that we felt of the unknown is truly indescribable.”
Two Christmases, 79 port chemos, 10 blood transfusions, and a countless number of pills later, Summer Grace beat cancer. Per her request, the night she took her last chemotherapy pill the Cernoch family set off fireworks in celebration. The fireworks, however, were just the beginning of their celebration of Summer Grace’s hard-fought battle – in September they started the Summer Grace Foundation in her honor.
The foundation’s mission is to raise awareness, raise funds for pediatric cancer research in hopes of finding better and less toxic treatments, and support the childhood cancer community.
This holiday season, the Summer Grace Foundation is planning to bring Christmas joy to local children battling cancer and their families. On Dec. 21, the anniversary of Summer Grace’s cancer diagnosis, the foundation will surprise children at their homes with gifts and a visit from Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman.
This event, however, requires community support. The foundation is seeking donations of new, unwrapped toys, which can be delivered to Matt’s Guitars, Summer Grace’s father’s business, or purchased through the foundation’s Amazon Wishlist.
“Christmas of 2017 was a very dark time for us. We know what it’s like to silently suffer through the holidays, and we hope that for other families, we can offer a little sunshine,” Jessica Cernoch said. “If you are able, please contribute to this very deserving cause. Let’s come together as a community to bring joy to these little warriors and to be their sunshine on the darkest of days.”
And although donations would certainly please the foundation and the children who will receive them, they will bring a smile to Summer Grace’s face as well.
“I’m so excited to give gifts to the kids!” said Summer Grace.
