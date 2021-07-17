Police have arrested four people in connection with the Monday shooting death of a 17-year-old Dale City boy.
The suspects met the victim that morning in the 4700 block of Still Place in Dale City to "conduct a marijuana transaction," but actually intended to rob the teen, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
During the altercation that ensued, the victim was fatally shot.
Police have arrested three adults and a 17-year-old boy who they say helped plan the robbery attempt.
The suspects and charges include:
- Adrian Kendall Bryant, 19, of the 4900 block Brightleaf Court in Woodbridge is charged with murder.
- Daezon Anthony Harris, 20, of Clay Street in New Haven, Conn., is charged with murder and accessory after the fact.
- Misae Tyjuan Walker, 22, of Glen Willow Drive in Capital Heights, Md., is charged with murder.
Bryant and Harris were arrested locally and Walker was taken into custody in Maryland. All are held without bond, with Walker awaiting extradition to Virginia.
A 17-year-old boy from Woodbridge is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. He is being held at the Prince William Juvenile Detention Center.
The shooting was one three in eastern Prince William County over the last week.
