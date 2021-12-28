A Sunday morning house fire in Sterling displaced a family of four and caused more than $650,000 in damages.
At 9:28 a.m., Loudoun County fire and rescue units from Cascades, Kincora, Sterling Park, along with units from Fairfax County, were dispatched to the fire at N. Watford Court in Sterling.
Firefighters arrived to find a two-story, single-family home with fire and smoke showing from the carport area and roof, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.
Crews verified all occupants had safely evacuated before using hoselines to knock down the bulk of the fire from the exterior. Firefighters quickly made their way inside the home to extinguish the remaining fire, limiting damages to the carport and one interior room on the first floor, the release said.
One neighboring residence had moderate heat damage to the siding and windows but remained occupied. A total of four residents and one canine were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters, the release said.
The Loudoun County Fire Marshal's Office determined that the fire was accidental, caused by an electrical failure at a receptacle. Fire damages are estimated at $657,000. Smoke alarms were present in the home and did sound.
This fire demonstrates the importance of having working smoke alarms to notify you in the event of a fire, the effectiveness of a home escape plan and critical in this situation, was ensuring that the door from the carport into the structure was closed before the resident evacuated. The closed door and early notification from the smoke alarms both allowed time for the residents to escape and held the fire in check before firefighters arrived.
Loudoun County Fire and Rescue has an innovative, and free, smoke alarm program in place to keep all Loudoun County residents protected from fire. For additional information, and to schedule a smoke alarm assessment of your home, please visit www.loudoun.gov/smokealarms or call the smoke alarm hotline 703-737-8093.
Every household needs a home escape plan so identify two possible exits routes for each room and designate a safe meeting place outside. Try this easy home escape planning tool from the National Fire Protection Association or visit www.loudoun.gov/firemashal.
