Four dogs rescued from a burning home in Purcellville on Monday remain in guarded condition, Loudoun County fire officials say.
At 2:40 p.m., a 911 caller reported smoke coming from a home on Pipers Brook Drive and indicated it didn't appear anyone was home, but said there may be several dogs inside.
Fire crews from Purcellville, Hamilton, Round Hill, Philomont, Leesburg, and multiple command officers responded to find moke showing from the side and roofline of the one-story, single-family home, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.
Crews found an active kitchen fire, which was quickly extinguished. A search of the house confirmed that no occupants were inside, however, a total of four dogs were rescued from the home. The canines were given initial medical care by personnel on scene, including oxygen, and Loudoun County Animal Services staff assisted and coordinated additional veterinary services, the release said.
There were no injuries to civilians or first responders however one adult and four dogs were displaced.
The home was equipped with working smoke alarms, which were sounding when fire and rescue units arrived. The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office investigation determined the fire to be accidental, due to an appliance malfunction on a kitchen countertop. Damages to the residence were estimated at $158,400.
