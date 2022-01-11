Several Fairfax County Public Library branches will be distributing a limited amount of free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests on Wednesday to both residents and non-residents.
The tests will be available at the Reston, George Mason, Chantilly and Sherwood regional libraries when they open at 10 a.m. Only 300 tests will be available at each branch, and because of the limited supply, tests are restricted to four per household. Neither proof of residency nor a library card is required.
In November, the Virginia Department of Health launched a new program with local libraries across the state to distribute COVID-19 rapid antigen at-home test kits at no cost.
The new program comes at a critical time as COVID cases have hit pandemic highs in Virginia and across the United States, with the country reaching approximately 1.4 million new cases reported Monday.
Nonetheless, the program is struggling to provide enough at-home test kits which health officials say is partly because of supply-chain disruptions, as well as a surge in demand.
In a call with reporters last week, the Virginia Department of Health’s deputy director of epidemiology, Laurie Forlano, said the department is making progress in securing additional rapid tests.
In Northern Virginia, Inova Health reactivated its “emergency status” on Monday evening in response to rising COVID-19 cases. As part of that activation, Inova has reopened its COVID-19 Coordination Center and hospital command centers, which are staffed seven days a week with a multidisciplinary group of clinical, infection prevention, emergency management and other team members.
On Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a 30-day state of emergency and ordered the State Health Commissioner to waive normal bed licensing requirements, allows hospitals to increase their licensed bed capacity, and mandates increased coordination between hospitals and local medical services agencies.
Well those won't last long. I have a COVID test for you that you can perform on yourself right now for free....Do you feel sick? Have you recently or currently have a sore throat with chills and perhaps some congestion that lasts several days? If yes, you have COVID, if not you're good to go. Please proceed to the hospital if you are BIPOC and your symptoms are worsening. If you are non-BIPOC, godspeed. You're welcome.
