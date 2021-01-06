Four members of a Manassas area family were shot and one killed Wednesday evening in what police are calling a domestic-related incident. The suspect, a 21-year-old man, is in police custody.
Officers were called to the 10000 block of Ellis Road in the Signal Hill area at 6:04 p.m. where they found people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Three of the victims, two women and a teenage boy, were taken to nearby hospitals, all with life-threatening injuries, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The fourth victim, a 55-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect has been identified as a 21-year-old man and and the incident appears domestic related, Perok said.
After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle prior to officers arriving at the home. The vehicle was located in the Delaplane area of Fauquier County after reportedly crashing and becoming inoperative, Perok said.
The suspect was eventually located by Fauquier County Sheriff's deputies.
Prince William County homicide detectives were with Fauquier County investigators late Wednesday working the case.
Sad for that family.
