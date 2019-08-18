Four firefighters were injured Saturday evening when their firetruck flipped on its side in a single-vehicle accident on Waterway Drive in Montclair.
The crash happened at 7:05 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Fallstone Place and involved Engine 517, Prince William County fire and rescue said in a news release.
The crew was comprised of our members of county fire and rescue. All were taken to the hospital and later released.
The police department's crash investigation until is investigating.
