An SUV crashed into a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Woodbridge at lunchtime Monday, leaving the driver and three customers injured.
Police and rescue crews were called to the restaurant in the 1900 block of Daniel Stuart Square at 12:11 p.m. and arrived to find the SUV "partially into the structure with damage to the immediate area," Prince William County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said.
The restaurant was open and serving customers at the time. The driver and three customers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Smolsky said.
A county building official posted the restaurant unsafe to occupy. It's unknown when it will reopen.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
