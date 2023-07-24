A New York man faces a long list of charges after authorities say he fled deputies while intoxicated, slamming into several other cars and leaving three people injured.
About 8:24 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the Sheetz gas station at 45555 Dulles Plaza in Sterling, for a report of two adults passed out in a vehicle. Deputies approached the car and saw suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The driver of the vehicle regained consciousness and put the vehicle in drive, nearly striking two deputies. He then continued to flee from deputies, driving on Shaw Road and turning onto Sterling Boulevard, the release said.
In the area of Maple Avenue, the driver drove the car northbound in the southbound lanes of Sterling Boulevard and struck multiple vehicles. He was immediately apprehended.
Upon investigating, deputies discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen out of New York. The driver also hindered the investigation by providing false information, the release said.
A total of four people were taken to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries including the driver and passenger of the fleeing vehicle. A deputy was also treated at an area hospital after being bitten by a dog that was in the fleeing vehicle, the release said.
Justin Connor, 27, of Rochester, was charged with driving while intoxicated under the influence of drugs, maiming of another resulting from driving while intoxicated, two counts of assault on law enforcement, giving false identity to law enforcement, obstructing justice, eluding, driving without a license and unauthorized use of a vehicle, the release said.
Connor was held without bond at the Loudoun County jail. At this time, there are no charges against the passenger in the fleeing vehicle, the release said.
Anyone with additional information who has not spoken with law enforcement is asked to contact Deputy Evelin Valladares of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.
