Police are investigating two Wednesday night shootings in Woodbridge that left four people injured, two by gunfire and two from broken glass.
The first happened before 7 p.m., in the Georgetown Village neighborhood in south Woodbridge. A man suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital, police said. A second person suffered an injury to the hand.
The shooters were only described as two black males wearing all dark-colored clothing, police said.
Then at 9:31 p.m., police reported a shots fired call at the Elevation One Apartments on Jeffries Road, the scene of another shooting Monday night that left a 38-year-old man with life-threatening injuries..
In last night’s case, two people suffered minor injuries from glass, police said, and property damage was reported. No gunshot wound victims were found.
