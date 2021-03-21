Four local groups will be featured in 'Hylton at Home' presentations

Four local organizations have been selected as winners in the Hylton Performing Arts Center’s 2021 Community Arts Spotlight Series.
In December, the Hylton Center in Manassas introduced the Hylton at Home Community Arts Spotlight, to showcase artistic talent within the Prince William County cultural community. Applications were open to all members of the Prince William County Arts Council, and the four artists or ensembles selected will be featured in digital presentations as part of Hylton at Home, the Hylton Center’s digital programming platform.
Submissions for the series were reviewed by a programming committee comprising Hylton Center executive leadership and community members. Artistic excellence, vision, and creative thinking were among the criteria sought in the applicants.
All of the winners’ performances will be produced by Hylton Center production personnel, filmed in a Hylton Center venue under strict safety protocols, and streamed digitally for free viewing on Hylton at Home this spring via the Hylton’s website, Facebook, and YouTube pages.
The winners and details are:
Dunbar Saxophone Quartet
Saxophone Quartet Music from Around the World
Livestream: April 1 at 7:15 p.m.
Dunbar Saxophone Quartet has been an ensemble of the Prince William Community Band since 1988 and performs many different musical styles from classical to jazz.
K [squared]²
Women: A Reflection
Livestream: April 15 at 7:15 p.m.
K [squared]² is a visual and audio performance duo comprising Kim B Miller (poet) and Kelly Haneklau (anti-racist artist). Kim B Miller performs her original poems, while Kelly Haneklau creates an original painting on the spot to coincide with the spoken word message.
Ordway Conservatory
“Thumbelina”
Livestream: May 20 at 7:15 p.m.
Ordway Conservatory is dedicated to providing a world class dance education centered around each student’s dance journey. The ensemble’s cast of pre-professional dancers will perform “Thumbelina,” the beloved Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale.
Old Bridge Chamber Orchestra
Allow Us to Reintroduce Ourselves – We’re OBCO
Livestream: June 17 at 7:15 p.m.
Old Bridge Chamber Orchestra (“OBCO”) is an all-volunteer ensemble established in 1998 by musicians dedicated to providing wonderful, low-cost or free concerts in greater Prince William. In this performance, the orchestra tells its story through music and spoken word, featuring guest poet Olivia Hajioff.
Hylton at Home is run in partnership with Mason Arts at Home through the Center for the Arts and George Mason University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts. Together Mason Arts at Home and Hylton at Home have produced more than 100 live streamed and pre-recorded digital concerts, behind-the-scenes conversations with artists, and events since the digital programming launched in April 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.