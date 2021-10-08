Even though COVID-19 cases continue to fall across Northern Virginia and the state, the Delta variant has triggered significant new outbreaks in four public schools and three nursing homes or assisted-living communities across the region, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

Updated data on selected outbreaks across the state show one new outbreak in progress in a Loudoun County school and three in Prince William County schools:

Willard Middle School in the Aldie area of Loudoun, 30 positive cases, reported to the health department on Sept. 27.

Sudley Elementary School in Prince William, 22 positive cases, reported Sept. 15.

Potomac High School in Prince William, 11 cases, reported Sept. 14.

Yorkshire Elementary School in Prince William, five cases, reported Sept. 21.

In addition, three new outbreaks were reported as being in progress at senior-living communities in Fairfax:

Greenspring Senior Living Community, an assisted-living facility, 28 positive cases and between one and four deaths, reported to the health department Sept. 17.

ManorCare Health Services of Alexandria, a nursing home, 26 positive cases, reported Sept. 13.

ManorCare Health Services of Fair Oaks, a nursing home, 14 positive cases, reported Sept. 8.

Meanwhile, another outbreak at Burke Health and Rehabilitation Center in Fairfax that was initially reported in August is marked as "pending closure," but 65 positive cases have now been reported there and between one and four deaths.

Overall, the number of COVID-19 cases continues to slow and hospitalizations for treatment of the virus are now down significantly as well, according to new data from the health department.

Average new daily cases reported in Northern Virginia are down about 10% in the past week and 25% from their mid-September peak to a seven-day average of 371, although that is still 72% above the average on Oct. 8, 2020, before any vaccine was available.

Statewide, the seven-day average of new daily cases has fallen slightly less sharply this week, down 3.2%, but is still down 17% in the past two weeks to 2,690.1. That's still more than twice the level on this date in 2020.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 have declined 12% in the past week, to 1,671 patients as of Friday. That's nearly 25% below the Sept. 21 Delta variant peak of 2,211 patients. However, hospitalizations were as low as 195 in early July.

Sentara has begun releasing COVID-19 patient data for its hospitals across Virginia, including Sentara Northern Virginia Regional Medical Center in Woodbridge. That facility reported 18 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases as of Friday, the same as a week earlier. That represents 12% of all inpatients but is down from over 30 COVID-19 patients in early September.

Reported deaths related to the summer surge of the Delta variant fell slightly this week, but are still relatively high, and the total number of deaths from COVID-19 topped 13,000 this week. Of those, 2,499 have been in the Northern Virginia region.

The state reported 269 new COVID-related deaths this week. Of those, 13 were in Northern Virginia: six in Fairfax County, three in Prince William County, two in Arlington County, and one apiece in Loudoun County and the city of Alexandria.

Northern Virginia's seven-day average of new cases remains below that in all four other regions of Virginia, which all have fewer residents, although cases are trending downward in all regions:

Southwest: 677, down from 695 last Friday

Eastern: 594, down from 596 last Friday

Northwest: 564, down from 576 last Friday

Central: 484, down from 498 last Friday

The health department's dashboard tracking the number of breakthrough infections show that between Jan. 17 and Sept. 25, 9,189 infections had been reported in fully vaccinated people in Northern Virginia, resulting in 40 deaths. Statewide, 34,691 such infections had been reported, a small percentage of the nearly 460,000 overall cases reported in that time.

The health department says the data show that unvaccinated people are 6.5 times more likely to develop COVID-19 than fully vaccinated individuals and are 6.0 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

The pace of vaccinations statewide has continued to decline and is at an average of 10,356 a day, according to the state's vaccination dashboard, the lowest level since early January as vaccines were just being rolled out. Vaccinations were as high as 86,000 a day in late March.

As of Friday, over 10.66 million vaccine doses had been administered to Virginians, with 72.4% of the adult population and 60.9% of the total population now fully vaccinated.

As case rates have fallen over the past two weeks, so have average positivity rate for diagnostic COVID-19 tests both statewide and in Northern Virginia, where every health district except Prince William has a rate below 5%, which experts generally believe indicates the spread of the virus is under control.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Seven days ending Friday, Oct. 8)

Northern Virginia: 2,598 new cases (down from 2,896 prior week); 13 new deaths (down from 20 prior week)

Statewide: 18,831 new cases (down from 19,463 prior week), 269 new deaths (down from 295 prior week)

Statewide Testing: 170,547 PCR diagnostic test results (down from 197,905 prior week)

Overall Totals

Northern Virginia: 215,302 cases, 2,499 deaths

Statewide: 888,159 cases, 13,075 deaths

Statewide Testing: 9.49 million PCR diagnostic tests (13.13 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 90 (including 14 in Fairfax, 11 in Prince William, two in Loudoun and Alexandria and one in Arlington). Two new cases reported statewide this week.

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning (Monday through Friday) by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital Data (as of Friday, Oct. 8)

Hospitalizations: 1,671 (down from 1,898 on Oct. 1)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 443 (down from 512 on Oct. 1)

Patients Discharged: 69,354 (745 this week)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

Editor's note: InsideNoVa is providing regular COVID-19 updates every week. For daily reports, visit the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.