Four Northern Virginia spellers have advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The spellers, including one of the youngest in the bee, 9-year-old Siya Sampath of Prince William County, were among 121 of the 231 competitors to advance through all three preliminary rounds Tuesday. The first and third rounds were spelling rounds, and the second round required spellers to choose the correct definition of a word from three options.

Nearly a quarter of the field -- 59 spellers -- were eliminated in the first round, and 34 were knocked out in the second round. The third round Tuesday evening eliminated another 19 spellers.

The remaining spellers will compete in the quarterfinals, scheduled to begin Wednesday morning, with semifinals set for Wednesday evening. The finals are on Thursday evening. The bee is being held at the Gaylord National Harbor in Maryland.

The only Northern Virginia speller to be eliminated Tuesday was Ruby Kadera, an eighth-grader at Kenmore Middle School in Arlington County. Kadera advanced to the third round by correctly spelling "sous vide" and defining "sacrosanct," but she misspelled "foreseeable" as "forseeable" in that round.

Here's how the other Northern Virginia spellers made it through the first three rounds:

Sampath , a fourth-grader at J.W. Alvey Elementary School who won the Prince William Regional Spelling Bee, correctly spelled "aegrotat" and "telemark" and defined "legionnaire."

Luke DiMaso , an eighth-grader at St. William of York Catholic School in Stafford County, correctly spelled "portugais" and "asymptomatic" and defined "vanquish."

Oviya Amalraj , a sixth-grader at J. Michael Lunsford Middle School in Loudoun County, correctly spelled "galatea" and "Mainer" and defined "adieu."

, a sixth-grader at J. Michael Lunsford Middle School in Loudoun County, correctly spelled "galatea" and "Mainer" and defined "adieu." Charlotte Walsh, an eighth-grader at Compass Homeschool Enrichment in Fairfax County, correctly spelled "rescissible" and "cleric" and defined "vainglorious."

All the spellers advanced to the national bee by winning local or regional spelling bees. The contest is open to students through the eighth grade.

Sampath is sponsored by InsideNoVa/Prince William and the Bel Air Woman's Club. She is one of only four 9-year-olds competing this year.